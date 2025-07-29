Top WWE star says he had big plans for Sami Zayn; reveals why he canceled it

Sami Zayn was involved in a backstage interview on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Karrion Kross informed him that he had a sinister plan for him, but changed his mind.The two stars are set to collide at SummerSlam this weekend. The Harbinger of Doom attacked the former Intercontinental Champion backstage on RAW four weeks ago and injured his ribs with a steel rod. They had a match last week and Kross won the bout after hitting Zayn in the midsection with the rod while the referee was distracted.On the red brand this week, Sami Zayn was interrupted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett during his backstage interview with Corey Graves. The Doomwalker said he thought about entering the room and blasting Zayn across the stomach with the steel rod, but decided against it because it would’ve meant Zayn missing SummerSlam.Karrion said he’s managed to get everyone he’s dealt with in WWE to eventually show their true colors, everyone except for Sami Zayn, and that it was p*ssing him off. The Doomwalker then told Sami that after he beats him at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he’ll have to say the words “Kross told the truth,” and then they can go their separate ways.Karrion Kross gave Sami the rod and told him that he was no better than him. However, he didn't use it, as he gave it back to Kross instead.