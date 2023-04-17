Top WWE Star says he got a warning from other performers before working with John Cena 

John Cena recently made his WWE return as he faced Austin Theory for the US Title at WrestleMania 39. The young champion recently revealed that members of the roster warned him before working with the legend on-screen.

Setting up their match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Cena and Theory exchanged a war of words on an episode of RAW, with the 16-time World Champion delivering some savage one-liners to the current United States Champion.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Austin said that The Miz and Baron Corbin, both of whom have worked with Cena in the past, warned him about what John may say to him in the ring.

"Yeah, you know, Miz, Baron Corbin, sounds like all the bad guys (are who told me to be ready for my in-ring segment with John Cena). They’re just like, ‘Man, just be ready. You’re gonna get thrown out there in some deep water. Just be prepared’ but, you know, I had my cool sneakers on and my shades that he talked trash about and I was feeling good. I was like, I came out here with one thing in mind and I got it. So, you know, telling me people don’t believe in me, alright John. I’m gonna make you believe. I’m gonna make them all stop believing in you." H/T [Post Wrestling]

Check out the full interview below:

Despite John Cena claiming that Austin Theory was not ready to face him, the 25-year-old defeated the WWE icon in the opening match of WrestleMania 39, securing the biggest win of his career so far.

When will John Cena return to WWE?

Having recently started a career for himself in Hollywood, the leader of Cenation rarely has the time to wrestle in the ring in front of his fans.

However, fans may get to see the legend perform soon as Xero News recently reported that Cena may be featured at WWE's next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on May 27th.

"Rumour: Early Talks of Cena Wrestling at KOTR PPV. This is considered Card Subject to Change until he agrees but it has been discussed at WWE," tweeted Xero News.

At the time of this report, King and Queen of the Ring was the scheduled name of the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, however, in the past week, WWE announced that the show will now be called Night of Champions.

Who would you like to see John Cena face next? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes