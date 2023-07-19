Top WWE star says he was pitched to face LA Knight at SummerSlam

In recent months LA Knight has risen up the ranks in WWE, with fans organically getting on his side. Recently it was revealed that he was a potential opponent for Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

The two stars came to a head earlier this month at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event, with the two stars attempting to capture the career-changing briefcase.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul said that he was pitched to face both LA Knight and Ricochet this summer before the YouTuber decided to face the high-flying star.

"There are two guys that I would potentially have a match with at SummerSlam. I don’t really know how this works, do I pitch to the company, do they pitch me. The two guys are Ricochet and LA Knight, for various reasons. So Ricochet is obviously, I think he’s probably one of the most athletic guys in WWE." (H/T WrestleTalk)

While the match is yet to be confirmed, it seems as though Logan Paul will go one-on-one with Ricochet at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5.

Logan Paul shares his thoughts on LA Knight

Last month on an episode of RAW, the megastar was able to verbally dissect the YouTuber turned pro-Wrestler like no one has ever done before.

Continuing to speak on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul gave his thoughts on LA Knight both as a man and as a WWE Superstar.

"I see old man Ricker, LA Knight, coming in the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him, and they hate me that I hate him. We got a little bit of a thing. I was in his face last night (referring to their interaction on RAW prior to Money in the Bank) and it felt a little real. Like, I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Last week on SmackDown, the 40-year-old star declared his championship aspirations. This Friday he is set to compete in the United States Title Invitational against three other stars.

