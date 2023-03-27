Top WWE Star sends a warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of RAW

Ahead of the final RAW before WrestleMania tonight, Cody Rhodes was issued a warning by WWE Superstar, Solo Sikoa.

Before he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this Sunday, Cody Rhodes is set to go one-on-one with The Bloodline's enforcer this evening on the red brand.

Ahead of his match, Solo Sikoa took to social media as he appeared to send a message to The American Nightmare.

"Tonight I'm going to show you I'm ready. Let's see if you're ready for me.#WWERaw #TheEnforcer." tweeted Sikoa

With Cody's health and Solo's undefeated streak on the line, the two stars are set for a major collision on the red brand, just a few days out from WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes receives a message of support from AEW Star

Whilst the Georgia native no longer performs for All Elite Wrestling, he still has plenty of supporters working from the company, one of them being his brother Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust).

Ahead of his huge match against Roman Reigns, Rhodes posted a photo of the weight belt he is presumably going to wear to the ring this Sunday in Los Angeles.

"In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it."

Dustin then commented on his brother's tweet with a message of support, ahead of Cody's huge match.

"You are not alone brother. You may have to fight alone, but you will never be alone. #FinishTheStory," wrote Dustin Rhodes.

Check out the tweet below:

In what is undoubtedly the biggest match of his career, Cody will look to bring the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to the Rhodes family when he takes on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns? Or will the Head Of The Table's run continue? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

