Top WWE star set to confront The Bloodline this Friday on SmackDown

Ahead of SmackDown this Friday, WWE announced that The Bloodline will face a serious threat in the form of former United States Champion Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro made his return to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 last week after having been absent from the company since December 5th, 2022, when he and Kevin Owens failed to defeat The Usos for the tag team titles.

However, now back and raring to go, the former RAW Tag Team Champion seems set to continue his feud with The Bloodline after WWE teased a confrontation between him and the group for this week's episode of SmackDown.

Following WrestleMania 39, the dominant faction has seemed less imposing with The Usos having recently lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Which WWE star will end The Bloodline's dominant run?

Ruling as the faction's leader is Roman Reigns, who has had a vice-like grip on the company for almost 3 years with him holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

One star many believe may eventually be the one to end Roman's time as champion is Cody Rhodes, with his close friend DDP recently telling TMZ Sports that The American Nightmare will beat Reigns for the gold.

"Eventually, it's gonna happen. And it's because, now the fans, I mean, one of the things that happen in wrestling where, you know, sometimes the person will get pushed to the people. Now, they're pushing - the people - because they want to see it. You know, though, it's gonna take time. Roman Reigns is one of the greatest champions of all time. I mean, he really is. And on top of being one of the most handsome guys alive. He's got it all, the look, the size, the Bloodline, the whole thing is so strong." [1:02 - 1:33] H.T [Sportskeeda]

Cody recently fell short in his first attempt to take down the leader of The Bloodline as Roman defeated Cody in the main event of WrestleMania 39, retaining his titles in the process.

