"I don't know what's going on"-Top WWE star shares health concern following match with Ronda Rousey

Natalya has discussed health concerns after a match against WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Since debuting in 2018, Ronda has captured the RAW and SmackDown Women's Title. While she is scheduled to face The Queen of Harts at Money in the Bank, the duo has fought each other regularly during WWE's live shows.

In preparation for her bout with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Natalya visited Dr. Beau Hightower. During a deep naprapathy therapy, she claimed to have strained her adductor magnus, a muscle in her thigh, during one of her recent matches with Ronda.

"This is my adductor magnus. What's going on? I strained it. It was doing great until I worked with Ronda again tonight and I just jammed it again, I don't know what's going on. It was totally fine, the last two or three days, it felt really good and I kind of strained it again tonight," Natalya revealed.

The SmackDown superstar added how she had four different people look into it:

"I've had four different people working on my crotch in the last week trying to get this thing right. I've had IcyHot, THC balm, everything you can imagine." [H/T Fightful]

The two stars recently clashed with each other during a WWE live event on June 12 for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey took personal shots at each other ahead of WWE SmackDown Women's Title match

Ahead of their Money in the Bank bout, Natalya and Rousey took to social media to take a shot at each other's personal lives.

Most recently, the two were even seen exchanging tweets. Ronda fired the first shot by calling Nattie's YouTube channel with her sister 'weird and embarrassing,' among other things.

The Queen of Harts then clapped back by mocking the champion's 'hot takes on life.'

Nattie @NatbyNature

onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart twitter.com/rondarousey/st… Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey



youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart twitter.com/rondarousey/st…

Despite starting out as friends, the two women seem to be on a bitter collision course. For now, fans will have to wait till Money in the Bank to see how the rivalry plays into the title match.

