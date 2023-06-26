Top WWE star "should win" the Money In The Bank Ladder match, says Bully Ray

Money In The Bank is set to be held this Saturday in London, and WWE will be looking to put on one of the most exciting shows of the year.

The winners of the men's and women's ladder matches will earn a contract that would enable them to cash in for a world title match. They will earn the right to choose the time and the venue of such matches, thus enhancing their chances of becoming world champions.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Bully Ray (a.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley) stated that Logan Paul should win the men's version of the match in order for the company to grab the most mainstream media attention possible.

"Is the WWE Universe prepared for Logan Paul to win Money in the Bank and hold onto that briefcase? Because business dictates that he should win." (H/T EWrestling News)

Logan Paul is set to take on LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura this weekend at the 02 Arena in London, England.

SmackDown star on Logan Paul's WWE reputation backstage

Since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, the social media star has impressed many in the ring with his incredible athletic abilities.

Next week, Paul is set to feature on The Grayson Waller Effect. Speaking on the SmackDown Lowdown, Waller spoke about how Logan Paul is viewed backstage.

"I gotta be honest, you know, a lot of the guys backstage don't like Logan. You should hear the things they say about him. But I feel a bit of a brotherhood with Logan Paul. We're both very good-looking, we're both very athletic and we're both social media superstars. I am an honest man. So Logan will be answering the tough questions, next week live in London on SmackDown." [From 1:32 - 2:10] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full video below:

Over the past year, Logan Paul has gone toe-to-toe with some of WWE's biggest superstars, including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Seth Rollins.

Who will win the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes