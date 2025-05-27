Top WWE star steals Roman Reigns' catchphrase amid his absence

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since RAW after WrestleMania, where Seth Rollins stood tall over him and CM Punk alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Now, one of Rollins' new allies has seemingly stolen one of his iconic catchphrases.

The Visionary's heel turn and alliance with The Wiseman at The Show of Shows left everyone stunned. In the following weeks, he introduced Bron Breakker and, most recently, Bronson Reed, as the members of his still-unnamed stable.

While the group has been feuding with several top babyfaces on RAW, it's safe to say Roman Reigns could return down the line to confront them over the events at WrestleMania 41 and RAW. Amid this, Bronson Reed seems to have subtly taken a shot at Reigns by using one of his most iconic catchphrases, "Believe that."

Check out his post:

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that ...," Reed wrote.

Jonathan Coachman is not happy with Roman Reigns' limited WWE schedule

On a recent episode of the Coach and Bro Show, the former WWE personality explained that Roman Reigns being a regular on TV was important for the company as he was one of its biggest draws.

Coachman also pointed out that Reigns needs to be utilized to the fullest before he moves to Hollywood for good.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?"

It was recently reported that The Tribal Chief was in talks to star in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie alongside Jason Momoa and other big names.

