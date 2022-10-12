Top WWE Superstar was "enamored" when Bray Wyatt returned at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

A top RAW Superstar recently expressed how impressive Bray Wyatt's recent surprise return to WWE was. Following the former Universal Champion's appearance at Extreme Rules, Johnny Gargano stated that he was "enamored" by the closing segment of the show.

The Eater of Worlds made a shocking return to the company after weeks of teasers as "The White Rabbit'. Wyatt made a grand appearance to close the Extreme Rules premium live event as members of the Firefly Fun House came to life amongst the crowd.

Since then, fans have been wondering what Wyatt will do next and who will be his first target. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano said he was enamored by Wyatt's return and had a big smile as he watched The Eater of Worlds return to the company:

"I feel like a perfect encapsulation of my feelings is the meme or GIF that kinda spread across the internet when The Fiend debuted is it was my face on the watch along. I was so enamored with the answers of The Fiend for the very first time that people caught my face and I sat there and I was looking into the camera and smiling. That's exactly what I was doing on Saturday night as well as to see Bray Wyatt return." [From 5:00 onward]

Last Monday, Johnny Gargano defeated long-time protege and now rival, Austin Theory, in a one-on-one contest.

Bray Wyatt is reportedly assigned to WWE SmackDown

In 2019, The Eater of Worlds shocked the world when he debuted as The Fiend at SummerSlam and defeated Finn Balor. The Fiend was one of the most dominant and terrifying characters in the company's history.

Last year, WWE released Bray Wyatt out of the blue and fans were shocked to see him go. For over a year, Wyatt stayed under the radar and did not make any appearances or sign with any other major promotion.

After SummerSlam, White Rabbit teasers began to run throughout RAW and SmackDown. Last Saturday, Wyatt made a stunning return to the company to close Extreme Rules 2022.

According to PWInsider, Bray Wyatt has been assigned to appear on SmackDown. On Monday, Wyatt's return was replayed on RAW. It looks like the former Universal Champion will be part of the blue brand going forward.

Who do you think will be Bray Wyatt's first feud following his return? Sound off in the comment section below!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Are you excited to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE? Yes No 1 votes