Top WWE star teases attacking John Cena after his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025

A top WWE Superstar has reacted to John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Bronson Reed hinted at attacking Cena somewhere down the line with his signature move, the Tsunami.

Cena shocked the WWE Universe at tonight's Elimination Chamber 2025 event by turning heel. He attacked Cody Rhodes during the final moments of the show and joined forces with The Rock, his former rival.

John Cena's heel turn garnered tons of reactions from the WWE Universe and his coworkers. Bronson Reed took to X to react to the heel turn and hinted at targeting Cena somewhere down the line.

Bronson Reed has been out of action for quite some time now. He suffered an injury during last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event while hitting a Tsunami on Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Reed will miss this year's WrestleMania.

As for Cena, he finally embraced his dark side tonight at Elimination Chamber 2025. What Cena did was something fans had not expected in their wildest dreams. At WrestleMania 41, Cena will face Cody Rhodes in a highly anticipated Undisputed WWE title match in the main event. It remains to be seen whether Cena will manage to win his 17th world title at The Show of Shows.

