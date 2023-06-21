Top WWE star teases first-time-ever match with Seth Rollins 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the company today. Hence, many fellow performers wish to face him inside the squared circle, including Carmelo Hayes.

Last night on NXT, Rollins and Hayes had an interesting backstage interaction. The two champions praised each other's recent work during the exchange.

The current NXT Champion posted a picture with The Visionary on Twitter earlier today. Hayes also included an hourglass emoji in the tweet's caption, seemingly hinting at a future bout between the two.

You can view Hayes' tweet below:

Carmelo Hayes has impressed fans and fellow professionals with his remarkable stint on NXT. He could become one of the major attractions on WWE's main roster when he is eventually called up to RAW or SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes on a potential match with Seth Rollins

While the NXT Champion is setting the gold standard on the company's third brand, Hayes also has his sights set on the bright lights of the main roster.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hayes said he'd like to face Rollins and other top WWE Superstars sometime in the future.

"I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I'll come to your front door. Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins. And that's a match that's gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don't worry about coming down here. This is my place, I'll handle it down here, but I'm coming up to you. He's gonna see me. Same thing with AJ [Styles], same thing with Finn [Balor]. All of those guys, [and] Roman [Reigns], too." [10:11 - 10:41]

Check out the full interview below:

Before Seth Rollins can possibly lock horns with Carmelo Hayes, he has to deal with his next big opponent, Finn Balor. The two stars are set to collide at Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1. Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line during the show.

Which star will be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes