Top WWE star threw glass bottle on a bus featuring John Cena and The Rock because he got "tired of seeing their dang faces"

The Rock and John Cena have reached a level of superstardom in WWE that only a few are ever likely to reach. While they have been inspirations for many wrestlers, Cody Rhodes once got frustrated at the sight of their faces everywhere.

While The American Nightmare is a megastar today, things weren't so great for him during his first run with WWE. Rhodes was often frustrated with the creative direction and eventually left the company in 2016.

WrestleMania 29 was headlined by John Cena and The Rock. The match was heavily promoted by WWE as it featured two of their greatest-ever stars. Cody Rhodes revealed on the After the Bell podcast that it was frustrating for him to see the two stars feature on everything around him:

"We were outside, the crew bus was right in front of us and it had The Rock and John Cena photos on it from the second mania. So, we've already seen this bus for over a year now. This story was encompassing two years. The story from John vs The Rock, the saga, and it was wonderful. But when you're on the card, not close to that and I had been chipping away a little bit. Brass rings here and there but I hadn't broken through by any means. I just got tired of seeing their dang faces."

Rhodes added that he took out his frustration by throwing a glass bottle at the Hollywood star's photo on the bus:

"I love John, he was my role model in the business. As much as I did, I just was getting so upset and told her [Brandi Rhodes] that I can't keep looking at the same guys. I can't. I got out of the car and threw a Yoo-hoo glass bottle up against beautiful Dwayne Johnson's face. There might have been somebody sleeping on this crew bus for all I knew. It shattered everywhere and I just stared at him like I wanted to fight this giant head on the side of a bus." [26:47 - 27:59]

Maurice Hamilton @Maurice317021 One of my favorite matches in Wrestlemania history, Wrestlemania 29 For The WWE Championship The Rock vs John Cena. Hope to play this in showcase in #WWE2K23 One of my favorite matches in Wrestlemania history, Wrestlemania 29 For The WWE Championship The Rock vs John Cena. Hope to play this in showcase in #WWE2K23. https://t.co/Aia4O51O5b

Latest on John Cena and The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 39 status

John Cena and The Rock are two of the greatest stars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. The duo went on to have successful Hollywood careers. While Cena has been wrestling sporadically over the last few years, the Brahma Bull's last match was in 2016.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists John Cena vs. Austin Theory is locked in for WrestleMania 39.



No word on whether this will or won’t be a U.S. title match



- WON John Cena vs. Austin Theory is locked in for WrestleMania 39.No word on whether this will or won’t be a U.S. title match- WON https://t.co/El22CGmeP8

WWE heavily tried to bring in both stars for this year's WrestleMania. While John is rumored to face Austin Theory at the Showcase of the Immortals, the Great One's status is still unclear.

Please credit the After the Bell podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 1621 votes