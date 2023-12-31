Top WWE star uses Roman Reigns' finisher to defeat Judgment Day member

A top superstar just won a match using Roman Reigns' signature move at the Los Angeles live event.

It has been a while since Jey Uso quit The Bloodline. He took on The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023, aiming to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but Jimmy Uso's betrayal squashed his plans.

Jey Uso wrestled The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a singles match at tonight's WWE Live event, emanating from Los Angeles. In the end, Jey managed to pick up a huge win over Balor after connecting a Spear. It would be interesting to hear Roman Reigns' thoughts on his former Right Hand Man using his finisher to win a match. Reigns certainly won't be happy with the same.

Jey Uso is the only wrestler to pin Roman Reigns since December 2019. At TLC 2019, Baron Corbin pinned Reigns in a Tables Ladders and Chairs match. Since then, Reigns hasn't been pinned in a singles match.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso took on Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team match. The bout ended with Jey scoring a pinfall victory over The Tribal Chief in one of the biggest moments in recent memory.

