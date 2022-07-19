"This is my redemption story"- Top WWE star vows vengeance against Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair commented on her upcoming match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The EST of WWE will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky at the biggest event of the summer. The match was made official on RAW this week after Big Time Becks stated that she will face the winner of the match between Carmella and Belair.

Speaking in a backstage video, Bianca stated that the match at WWE SummerSlam will be her chance at redemption after Big Time Becks defeated her in 26 seconds last year to win the SmackDown Women's Championship:

"I feel like it came full circle at WrestleMania when I was able to take the title back from Becky Lynch, but for me, this is what it's really about. For me, this is my redemption story from last year's SummerSlam. I'm showing up, I'm showing out. I'm focusing on Becky. Becky Lynch, I see you. This is my redemption story. I'm walking out as the RAW Women's champion at SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, my hometown. I'm gonna do it right there, in front of my family, show that I am the EST of Tennessee, and go celebrate with my family afterward."

Becky Lynch believes Bianca Belair's title run has been lackluster

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year to capture the RAW Women's Championship. The EST of WWE has been unstoppable since then and has defeated stars like Sonya Deville, Asuka and Carmella to retain her title.

However, Big Time Becks feels that Bianca's title reign has been dull and the championship looks lost without her. Here's what Becky had to say on RAW Talk:

"Do you remember anything about Bianca's title run that hasn't involved me? No, no, no. But I've been, I've been a little bit unhinged ever since I haven't had that title because me and the title we're synonymous. I need the title, the title needs me. And without me, it's getting lost. It's getting lost and it can't be lost anymore. I will find it at SummerSlam and I will be the RAW Women's Champion."

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had one of the most memorable feuds last year that culminated at WrestleMania 38, which resulted in the latter's victory against Big Time Becks.

However, Becky has gone unhinged since losing the title at The Showcase of Immortals and will be looking to establish herself at the top of the women's division once again. Meanwhile, Belair has the perfect opportunity to avenge her humiliating defeat last year and continue her winning streak.

