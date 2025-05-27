Top WWE star wants to interact with Seth Rollins' new faction

Seth Rollins' new faction continued their takeover of WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross has expressed that he would love to interact with The Visionary's stable or Paul Heyman inside the squared circle.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross organically got over with the audience when he went off during an interview after WrestleMania 41. This caused fans to rally behind The Herald of Doomsday, and management has been slowly pushing him on the weekly product with segments and matches.

Today, Karrion Kross replied to a fan post, who expressed his interest in wanting to see Kross interact with the likes of Paul Heyman and the new Seth Rollins' alliance. In a now-deleted tweet by Kross, the former two-time NXT Champion agreed to the fan pitch and expressed his interest in working with these names.

"So would I," Kross wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Karrion Kross' original reply in the deleted tweet! [Image credit: X]

Bronson Reed reacts after joining Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW

Last year, Bronson Reed sided with Solo Sikoa and his faction in their fight against The OG Bloodline. During the Men's WarGames match, The Colossal got injured and then went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. However, the former North American Champion shocked the world at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed appeared with Seth Rollins' faction, and Paul Heyman explained the reason behind adding The Colossal to the villainous group. Today, he uploaded a bold post on X, addressed his mission statement, and took a shot at Roman Reigns.

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that...," Reed wrote on X.

Reed's interference allowed Rollins and Breakker to score a win against Sami Zayn and CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. It'll be interesting to see what the faction does next on Monday Night RAW in the coming months.

