Top WWE star wants to interact with Seth Rollins' new faction

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified May 27, 2025 17:56 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins' new alliance on WWE RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins' new faction continued their takeover of WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross has expressed that he would love to interact with The Visionary's stable or Paul Heyman inside the squared circle.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross organically got over with the audience when he went off during an interview after WrestleMania 41. This caused fans to rally behind The Herald of Doomsday, and management has been slowly pushing him on the weekly product with segments and matches.

Today, Karrion Kross replied to a fan post, who expressed his interest in wanting to see Kross interact with the likes of Paul Heyman and the new Seth Rollins' alliance. In a now-deleted tweet by Kross, the former two-time NXT Champion agreed to the fan pitch and expressed his interest in working with these names.

"So would I," Kross wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Karrion Kross' original reply in the deleted tweet! [Image credit: X]

Bronson Reed reacts after joining Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW

Last year, Bronson Reed sided with Solo Sikoa and his faction in their fight against The OG Bloodline. During the Men's WarGames match, The Colossal got injured and then went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. However, the former North American Champion shocked the world at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida.

Ad

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed appeared with Seth Rollins' faction, and Paul Heyman explained the reason behind adding The Colossal to the villainous group. Today, he uploaded a bold post on X, addressed his mission statement, and took a shot at Roman Reigns.

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that...," Reed wrote on X.
Reed's interference allowed Rollins and Breakker to score a win against Sami Zayn and CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. It'll be interesting to see what the faction does next on Monday Night RAW in the coming months.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

