  • Top WWE star warned to stay away from Penta; another star wants to destroy him

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 11, 2025 02:36 GMT
Penta has been a force to be reckoned with since joining WWE RAW. However, in the process, he has made many enemies. Enemies who are willing to take each other out to get to him.

Such is the case with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. Both superstars have suffered losses at the hands of the luchador and are looking for revenge, and that is exactly what they both spoke about backstage on RAW.

Following a vignette hyping up Penta, Kaiser was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. He vowed to finish the 40-year-old but was cut short by Pete Dunne, who got right in Kaiser's face.

Dunne came out last week on RAW after the match between Pentagon Jr. and Kaiser, which led to a beatdown. However, he informed Kaiser that he did not come out to help him and that he would destroy the luchador before Kaiser could get his hands on him - next week on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kaiser and Dunne. The potential for a reluctant partnership between the two seems to be there. The stars could feature in a heavyweight feud heading into WrestleMania.

