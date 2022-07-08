"I want to get on the screens in Hollywood" - Top WWE star discusses possibly working with John Cena and The Rock

Both The Rock and John Cena are prime examples of WWE stars jumping to Hollywood and finding success in the film and TV industry. While some have treaded this path and made big names for themselves outside of WWE, a lot of doors have since opened for the company's stars.

Bianca Belair recently mentioned in an interview that working alongside The Rock and John Cena would be a dream come true for her.

The current RAW Women's Champion is one of WWE's top performers at the moment and quite possibly has the potential to make it big in Hollywood. Given that her former rival and co-ESPY award winner Sasha Banks starred in The Mandalorian a couple of years back, current WWE stars have a lot more opportunities now to make the transition as compared to the past.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Bianca shared her thoughts on potentially working in Hollywood:

"I'm a WWE Superstar right now and I love doing what I do and I wanna continue to perfect this craft and see how far I can go with solidifying my legacy here in WWE but of course I want to get on the screens in Hollywood and maybe play a superhero out there, or maybe get in a movie with The Rock or John Cena one day. That would be a dream come true for me" [2:16 - 2:35]

The Rock and John Cena have managed to still make room for WWE in their busy schedules following the transition

While it was assumed by many that when The Rock first made the shift to Hollywood and was getting his foot in the door, that would be the last we saw of him in WWE. However, living true to his moniker, The People's Champ had one of the most entertaining runs of his career in 2000s as "Hollywood Rock".

The same is the case with John Cena, who is currently signed to WWE and made a recent appearance on Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20 years in the WWE. The 16-time World Champion is rumored to be getting inside the squared circle again sooner rather than later.

