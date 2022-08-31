"Ummmm you don’t go here honey" - Current Champions and WWE superstars react to surprising NXT returns of Finn Balor, Shayna Baszler and more...

Before NXT and NXT UK go head to head at Worlds Collide this Sunday, many former superstars from the main roster, such as Finn Balor and Shayna Baszler, appeared on NXT yesterday.

With NXT UK ending, the British-based brand is unifying its many titles with the American-based version of the show.

In what will be a huge show, many former NXT stars who now perform on either RAW or SmackDown made surprise appearances on last night's broadcast to offer some words of advice to the brand's current crop of talent.

Following these returns, current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took to social media to react to their unanticipated appearances on last night's show.

NXT Worlds Collide will take place this Sunday, September 4, with NXT Champion Bron Breakker taking on NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in the main event, which will see the two stars unify both belts.

Finn Balor almost performed in NXT UK.

It can be argued that the Irish star's best runs in WWE have taken place in NXT as opposed to the company's main roster. The 41-year-old star was presented as the brand's biggest star on the show during his time there.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the 2-time NXT Champion said he once asked Triple H if he could perform in the UK rather than move back to either RAW or SmackDown.

"I wasn’t super excited about the idea of returning to the main roster. I felt there was potential for me to perform in NXT UK and work with those guys and that was something I was super interested in. I pitched the idea to Hunter [Triple H] at the time and they were interested in it, but they were going to have to renegotiate my contract and all because of budget restrictions and it was just going to prove too difficult and maybe wasn’t a smart move career-wise at this age," said Balor. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Despite his hesitance Finn Balor is back on the main roster, currently working on a prolific storyline on RAW as part of the villainous group called Judgment Day.

Would you have liked to see Finn Balor in NXT UK? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

