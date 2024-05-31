Top WWE Superstar admits he wants to be like Seth Rollins

WWE was blessed to have a workhorse world champion in Seth Rollins, who is currently on a well-deserved break. In his absence, Damian Priest has taken over the responsibilities of champion, and he hopes to continue Seth Rollins' good work.

Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 before Damian Priest cashed in on The Scottish Warrior, giving fans memories of The Visionary's cash-in from WrestleMania 31.

The Archer of Infamy revealed on The Rob Brown Show that he intends to become the best world champion in WWE. While he might have given a generic answer, it was refreshingly pleasant to see the heel seemingly break character and give Seth Rollins his flowers.

Priest wants to defend the world championship against anyone who steps up, similar to how Seth Rollins carried himself with the title. Based on how WWE has booked Priest thus far, he is living up to his word and has not backed down from any challenge.

The Judgment Day member explained:

"Well, for me, what's next?' What else can I accomplish? For me right now, I want to be that champion, like Seth Rollins was. I want to be a workhorse and defend the title. I want to take on everyone and anyone at any point. Like, when it comes to the roster, I want a piece of everybody. I want a piece of everybody! It's usually the opposite. If this show is going to give me love, then it's just luck for me to defend this championship successfully for as long as I can." [From 2:42:12 onwards]

Damian Priest's inspirational journey from the Indies to WWE WrestleMania

WWE has been more kind towards independent wrestlers over the past few years as many legendary talents have risen up the company from smaller promotions both in and outside the United States.

Damian Priest was also an indie performer at one point, as he recalled wrestling for as few as five fans. The former Ring of Honor star underwent a physical transformation and, as Punishment Martinez, drew the attention of the WWE, who offered him an NXT contract in 2018.

Priest initially felt he'd made it to the top after performing in NXT, but his perception changed once he wrestled at a PLE. For Damian, the journey from the independents to capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in front of 70,000 people was surreal.

"When I started in the Indies, I performed in front of like five people for a hotdog and a handshake. From there, we went to NXT, and then our TV studio setting was a few 100 people. It was loud, and I was like, 'Oh man, I made it.' And then we had the bigger events, PLEs in front of like 1000s, and I was like, 'Okay, this was wild.' And now, I just finished winning the world title in front of more than 70,000 people live. I mean, it's crazy." [2:23:12 onwards]

A successful title defense against Jey Uso has put Damian Priest's reign on the reign path, and he'd want to keep up the momentum heading toward Clash at Castle, where he will battle Drew McIntyre.

