Brock Lesnar has beaten some of the biggest names in the business as Hulk Hogan was also amongst the Beast Incarnate's big-name victims. However, Bruce Prichard recently revealed that the Hulkster refused to lose to Lesnar in a proposed rematch for the Undisputed title.

Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan in their first-ever singles match on an episode of SmackDown in August 2002. The memorable contest ended with a young and ruthless Lesnar leaving Hogan unconscious in the middle of the ring. Lesnar's push continued as he became a World Champion after defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002.

Rumors ran rampant about WWE wanting Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar to wrestle again at that year's Survivor Series show for the Undisputed World title. The idea was for Brock Lesnar to defend the championship against Hulk Hogan, but the legendary star was against losing once again to the rising superstar.

Bruce Prichard explained that Hulk Hogan felt he needed to get some retribution over Brock Lesnar to protect his character and was reluctant to do the job in a high-profile title match.

Here's what Prichard revealed on his podcast regarding why Hogan did not want to lose twice to Lesnar:

"Well, I think more than anything, it was a lot of it, you know, Hulk thinking, 'Well, god, I come back, he has already beaten me once. He destroyed me. He put me out. So one would think that the only logical thing to do was to come back and get his revenge. But you're talking about the guy that you were looking at for the future in Brock. It isn't realistic for Hulk to come back and beat Brock," said Prichard. "Especially at that point in his career. And Hulk wasn't really in favor of that. He didn't want to do that. He didn't see that." [From 1:01:11 to 1:01:46]

Bruce Prichard says WWE's focus was to build Brock Lesnar

Hulk Hogan might have been a massive draw for WWE, but the company was still heavily invested in making Lesnar 'the next big thing' on TV during the early 2000s.

Bruce Prichard noted that Hogan was not too concerned about the championship and was only thinking about getting a win back over Lesnar. The WWE Hall of Famer's rejection forced the promotion to change its creative plans for Brock Lesnar as they began searching for another title contender.

Prichard continued:

"He thought if he could come back and face Brock, that he felt he really needed to go over. I don't think the championship was much of a deal as it was for the returning babyface to avenge the guy that put him out. And that's not what we were looking for with Brock. We were looking to build Brock. So that quickly got stalled, and we went to look for a different opponent." [From 1:02:00 to 1:02:24]

