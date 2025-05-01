Top WWE Superstar apparently has no idea who Rusev is

Rusev returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania 41 and made a huge statement by taking out the Alpha Academy. However, as it turns out, not everyone is aware of the 39-year-old, including Logan Paul.

The former AEW star returned to WWE for the first time in five years on the April 21 edition of RAW. After being released from the Stamford-based company in April 2020, the Bulgarian star turned All Elite. He departed Tony Khan's company earlier this year.

In his latest vlog, Paul noticed Rusev warming up backstage before claiming he had no idea who the former United States Champion was.

"Who's that guy? He comes in here, fogs up this whole place, and starts doing workouts. Like, bro, you're not the only one on here, buddy!" Logan Paul said. [7:40-7:46]

Bill Apter criticized Rusev's promo from the latest edition of WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Bulgarian Brute delivered a warning as part of a backstage promo. The same was criticized by Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Apter said he didn't understand Rusev's promo and wasn't sure if he was challenging Otis to a match for next week's Monday Night RAW. The 79-year-old said:

"What the hell was Rusev talking about? He sounded like, I couldn't figure out what he was; he sounded like a Snook interview. Well, you know, where you're going, I am gonna go; I am gonna... I was like, What did he say? Was that a challenge to Otis for next week?"'

Rusev will be in action on next week's Monday Night RAW against Otis. The match was made official this past Monday. This will be the former United States Champion's first match since returning to the Stamford-based company.

