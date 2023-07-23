Top WWE Superstar became "undestroyable" following controversial match with Bray Wyatt, says veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently discussed LA Knight's rising popularity in WWE, mentioning how he came out unscathed from his match against Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 following his release over a year earlier in 2021. The company picked LA Knight as The Eater of Worlds' first opponent. Though their Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023 disappointed, Knight's prospects weren't affected due to the poor reception to the bout.

On the contrary, the 40-year-old slowly became popular and currently elicits some of the loudest reactions on the roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out how LA Knight survived the Pitch Black match.

The wrestling veteran explained that the fact that Knight's momentum wasn't killed off due to the bout against Bray Wyatt means he's simply "undestroyable."

"Listen, if that Pitch Black match doesn't kill you off, he's (LA Knight) undestroyable," said Dutch Mantell. [9:50 - 9:59]

LA Knight says feud with Bray Wyatt put him on the map in WWE

While fans have mixed views on Knight's rivalry with Wyatt, the former believes it was crucial to his journey in WWE.

In a recent interview, LA Knight stated that feuding with Bray Wyatt put him on the map in the company. He explained that he finally got the chance to showcase what he was capable of during the storyline.

"Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map a little bit. There I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting chance to make the most of the minutes as they say, because whether you give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I’m gonna make the damnedest of it, and I’m gonna make you remember it, and that’s exactly what I did," said LA Knight.

The 40-year-old failed to advance in the US Title Invitational Tournament on this week's SmackDown, where he fell short in a four-way match.

