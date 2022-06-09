"I love you"- Top WWE Superstar breaks character to wish Liv Morgan a happy birthday

WWE star Sonya Deville recently broke character to wish Liv Morgan a happy birthday.

Following her Hell in a Cell match alongside AJ Styles and Finn Balor, Morgan competed in a Fatal-Four Way match against Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop. However, she was unable to win the match and become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Deville wished Morgan a happy birthday and mentioned that the former Riott Squad member is one of her best friends in real life:

"Oh my God, one of my best friends, happy birthday Liv. I love you. Such an important birthday." (17:04-17:10)

Jim Cornette recently claimed that he isn't a fan of Liv Morgan

Despite being one of the most over and popular WWE Superstars at the moment, Jim Cornette has admitted that he isn't a fan of Liv Morgan.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran took a shot at Morgan and mentioned that she is "too girly to be a wrestler." He said:

"They've been fighting every week, Liv Morgan does not grow on me, she is too girly to be a wrestler. Rhea Ripley has to not only bend over backward but has to do the limbo to make it believable that Liv Morgan is hanging in there with her, right?"

Previously, Cornette spoke about Morgan on an edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and was critical of her in-ring abilities. He praised Morgan's former tag team partner Ripley and mentioned that she has got everything that he likes about women's wrestling, but stated that Liv is the opposite:

"But when Rhea and Liv got in there, again Ripley is everything I like about women's wrestling and Morgan is the opposite. She's too small, her sh*t it's awkward, she's trying to do sh*t to bigger people and they're trying to let her, it doesn't come across. I don't... she's too pretty... I just don't see it."

It remains to be seen what Morgan's next move in WWE is going to be after she failed to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title and challenge Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

