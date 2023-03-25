Top WWE Superstar breaks silence after Roman Reigns' recent criticism of him

Following Roman Reigns' recent verbal tirade against him, current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has given his thoughts on The Tribal Chief's outspoken words.

Last Monday on RAW, The Head of The Table made some personal comments about his WrestleMania 39 opponent. Reigns claimed that Cody has run away from almost every challenge he has ever faced in his career. He even mentioned The American Nightmare leaving AEW, a company that he had a big hand in building before he left and returned to WWE last year.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Joy, the former AEW star shared his opinion on Roman Reigns' promo from this past Monday Night.

"I love that Roman brought it up in terms of running. I have to own it. I did meet adversity, and I did not say, you know what, I’m gonna put my feet in the sand and stay. I didn’t put my flag here. I’m not gonna get back to the campus. I’m gonna find a different campus. I hate the expression ‘trust the process’ with all my life. Why not create the process? Why do I have to trust the process? I’d rather create the process. Roman isn’t wrong that the business stung me, and I had to move away from where I got stung. I couldn’t just continue to get stung." H/T (SEScoops)

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to collide next Sunday at WrestleMania 39 in the main event, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Cody Rhodes has one final roadblock before Roman Reigns

Before he takes on The Head of the Table in Los Angeles, Cody must first take down Roman's undefeated cousin, Solo Sikoa, next Monday on RAW.

Last night on SmackDown, Rhodes accepted Paul Heyman's challenge to face Sikoa next week. Given Solo's dominance and physical prowess, many are questioning whether Cody is making the smart decision to wrestle such a dangerous match just six days before the biggest contest of his life.

If Cody Rhodes is able to defeat Roman Reigns, he will put an end to arguably the greatest title run in WWE history. The Tribal Chief has been champion for 936 days and counting.

