Top WWE Superstar breaks down in tears during emotional moment; everything to start anew

During an extremely emotional segment, a WWE Superstar broke down in tears. It appears that the company has something new planned as he gets ready for a new gimmick together with his cousin. The video was posted on Twitter, showcasing an emotional conversation between Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Garza was marked as a top star in the company when he appeared. However, his recent booking has not done credit to his skills. It seems the company is rectifying that. He and Carrillo appeared to break up as a team a few weeks back. Now, though, they are getting back together in a whole new form.

WWE posted a video of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo messaging each other. Carrillo apologized for leaving Garza as he did and said it was wrong of him. He then brought up their grandfather.

Although initially reluctant to be drawn into the conversation, Garza quickly became emotional, thinking about their late grandfather. The legendary wrestler Humberto Garza, passed away last year.

The stars agreed that he was watching over them, and it appears that they are going back to their roots as a family and will honor him when they return.

It remains to be seen what their new gimmick will feature when they finally appear. WWE fans may have to wait one more week to see them.

