Top WWE Superstar carries Dominik Mysterio to the back at live event

Dominik Mysterio had to be carried to the back by Finn Balor at the latest WWE live event in Rochester.

At Rochester's WWE live event, Finn Balor teamed up with Dominik in a tag team match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The match ended with The Good Brothers picking up a win over The Judgment Day.

A fan clicked a bunch of hilarious pictures shortly after the match, showing Balor carrying Dominik Mysterio to the back.

Finn Balor has had massive praise for Dominik Mysterio lately

At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and attacked his father Rey Mysterio. He also attacked WWE Hall of Famer Edge and later aligned with The Judgment Day.

A short while ago, Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport and praised Dominik. Balor explained that Dominik didn't do much training before becoming a regular act on WWE TV.

"He debuted about a year before he turned heel and was learning on the job. He wasn't really doing that much training. I mean that with the greatest amount of respect, but he had a couple months training with Lance (Storm) and a little here and there with his dad and stuff, but not an immense amount of training to be in the deep end on live TV for WWE. He was only kind of adapting to that and then he was thrown this huge curveball where he's turning on his dad and portraying a completely different character," Balor said. [H/T Cultaholic]

Unfortunately, The Judgment Day failed to secure a victory over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the Rochester WWE live event. At 25 years old, though, Dominik has just begun and has a long road ahead of him as a WWE Superstar.

