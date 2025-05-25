  • home icon
  • WWE
  Top WWE Superstar claims his group runs SmackDown after another big win; sends message on behalf of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa 

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 25, 2025 05:45 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa (Image credits: wwe.com)

JC Mateo continued his winning streak on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. On social media, he claimed that Solo Sikoa's group runs the blue brand.

Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, debuted at WWE Backlash. He helped Fatu retain the WWE United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion ambushed The Megastar, allowing The Samoan Werewolf to secure the victory.

On X, Mateo sent a message on behalf of Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, claiming that the trio ran the Friday night program. Mr. Athletic and Fatu defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso on this week's SmackDown, continuing the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star's winning streak. Mateo's first win in the company was over Knight, whom he defeated on SmackDown in a singles match.

"We run Fridays…. Nuff said," Mateo wrote.
You can check out Mateo's post on X below.

Solo Sikoa has qualified for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso with Mateo and Fatu's help. Next week, The Samoan Werewolf will also have the chance to join the field of six by possibly defeating Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a Triple Threat match.

Edited by Pratik Singh
