"I'm the new Mr. WrestleMania" - Top WWE Superstar claims he has overtaken Shawn Michaels

Seth Rollins, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE, believes he has overtaken Shawn Michaels as the new Mr. WrestleMania.

Shawn Michaels is one of the few legends synonymous with WrestleMania. The Heartbreak Kid has a lengthy catalog of iconic WrestleMania encounters that is unlikely to be topped.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins said that he believes his track record at the Grandest Stage of them All makes him the new Mr. WrestleMania.

"It's going to be a moment. One thing I've learned on this journey to try and find my way to WrestleMania is that, I am Seth Freakin Rollins and I am the moment. You look at WrestleMania over the last eight to ten years, and all I do is make moments. It doesn't matter who I'm in the ring with or what we've got going on, I find a way to make moments. I am the moment. I am my own main event at WrestleMania. I'm the new Mr. WrestleMania. Shawn [Michaels] had his time, he'll always be the original Mr. WrestleMania, but look at the track record the last decade. They don't get no better than me," he said. [h/t: Fightful]

Looking back at Shawn Michaels' classics at WWE WrestleMania

Shawn Michaels has wrestled a number of all-time classic matches at the Showcase of the Immortals.

His first few matches at the event came as part of the Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty. His first memorable match was arguably the best of the night for the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Tatanka. The following year, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon fought for the same title in a ladder match widely regarded as the greatest ladder match in WWE history.

In subsequent years, The Heartbreak Kid took on legends like Bret Hart, Diesel, Chris Jericho, Stone Cold, John Cena and Kurt Angle in instant classics. His pair of matches against the Undertaker are probably the greatest matches in WWE history.

