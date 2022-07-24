Top WWE Superstar reacts to Claudio Castagnoli winning his first major world championship

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli dethroned Jonathan Gresham at Ring of Honor: Death Before Dishonor to win the ROH World Championship. This marked the Swiss Superman's first major world championship in his 22-year career.

Castagnoli went toe-to-toe with Jonathan Gresham in his ROH return match. Many fans pegged the AEW star to take the belt off Gresham. The Swiss Cyborg was instantly congratulated by his Blackpool Combat Club mentor William Regal, who was present on commentary throughout the show.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch shared her feelings on Castagnoli's world title win using applause emojis:

Following the main event featuring FTR and The Briscoes, Castagnoli came out with Wheeler Yuta to confront the defending champions. We may soon be heading into a clash between the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR.

In case you missed it, you can check out the ROH Death Before Dishonor

results here.

Claudio came close to winning a World Championship in WWE

Under the moniker of Cesaro, Castagnoli was a strong mid-card wrestler who had few opportunities to hit it big. In 2021, Cesaro was on a hot streak. After having defeated Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler, he was primed to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37. Cesaro defeated Rollins in one of the highest-praised matches of night 1.

Following his triumphant win, Cesaro was launched into a WWE Universal Championship feud against Roman Reigns. The two took each other to the limit at WrestleMania BackLash 2021 in an evenly balanced fight. The Tribal Chief picked up the win after making the challenger pass out to the Guillotine.

Cesaro rekindled his feud with Rollins and was on the losing end of two subsequent matches. After competing in a few mid-card feuds, Cesaro let his contract with WWE expire earlier this year.

Regaining his former wrestling name, Claudio Castagnoli was reintroduced to the wrestling world when he debuted in AEW at Forbidden Door. He defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and is one of the few undefeated wrestlers in AEW.

