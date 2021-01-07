Top WWE Superstar compared to Brock Lesnar

Triple H was a guest on the latest episode of The Bump, and The Game made a few interesting comparisons between Brock Lesnar and WALTER.

WALTER is scheduled to defend the NXT UK Championship against A-Kid on Thursday's NXT UK episode, and Triple H previewed the match by using Brock Lesnar as a viable example.

Triple H put over WALTER as one of the most physically gifted performers in the WWE.

"It is tough to bet against WALTER. Anybody that has watched him over the last few years. Anybody that has, you know, just recently watched him against Ilja, one of the most physically imposing, physically dominating performers out there."

The NXT Boss highlighted WALTER's past matches and noted that the reigning NXT UK Champion is not a flashy customer. WALTER is a hard-hitting wrestler who has no wasted movements, according to Triple H.

HHH also felt that WALTER's style was similar to Brock Lesnar as the Beast Incarnate also relies on the physical aspect of wrestling.

"There is no wasted movement. He is not flashy. He doesn't care about how it looks. He is just effective. That said, you've seen it in the past with other talent like Brock Lesnar.Brock Lesnar has struggled a lot of times with more smaller guys; speed kills: Triple H highlights a weakness of the Beast Incarnate."

Triple H brought up another great point by explaining Brock Lesnar's difficulties against smaller and faster wrestlers. Triple H said that Brock Lesnar found it tough to deal with Daniel Bryan as Leader of the Yes Movement used his agility and high-flying move set to give Lesnar a significant scare.

"Brock Lesnar struggled a lot of times, more with small guys. Speed kills. You would watch Brock Lesnar sometimes step in the ring with Daniel Bryan and have a much more difficult time. Daniel Bryan would get much more in because Brock couldn't strike as hard and as fast. He had to catch him first and find his way."

Triple H added that Brock Lesnar had to absorb some punishment during his matches against wrestlers who were physically smaller than him. Triple H felt that WALTER would also have to withstand many shots against A-Kid before going on the offensive.

Triple H predicted that if WALTER weathers the storm, then the NXT UK Champion's opponent would be in for a forgettable night.

"In that process, he ate a lot of shots. Now, it takes a lot of shots from somebody Daniel's Bryan's size to knock Brock Lesnar down. But he ate a lot of shots to get one in. WALTER just has to sustain that."

WALTER is one stiff worker whose matches never fail to disappoint. The NXT UK Superstar has held on to the United Kingdom Championship for over 642 days, and he would look to continue his reign when he faces A-Kid on NXT UK.

Brock Lesnar has been compared to many personalities in the past, and some of those names aren't even full-time wrestlers. Are the comparisons between WALTER and Brock Lesnar valid?