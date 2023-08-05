Top WWE Superstar confirms Bloodline segment went 20 minutes over on recent SmackDown

The Bloodline had a really long segment on the July 7th episode of WWE SmackDown where Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa sent Jimmy Uso to a medical facility. There were reports that the segment went over the allotted time, with a top star recently confirming it was true.

The Usos opened the July 7th episode of SmackDown in New York City by trying to reconcile with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Roman and Solo had other plans, as they put Jimmy through a table with Jey tied up and helplessly looking over his twin brother.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy and Luke Power of MailOnline, Sheamus confirmed that The Bloodline segment at Madison Square Garden went over by 20 minutes.

"With MSG a couple of weeks ago, they went 20 minutes over," Sheamus said. "So me and Theory had two segs which ended up turning into three small segs on the floor, you know? So that's tough as well to go out and do that. It's definitely benefited him a lot and (Paul) Heyman and the story they have to tell, all within that family and stuff. But as I said, there's plenty of other people on the roster that could do with story time as well. I'm not taking anything away from him, I'm just saying."

Sheamus unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship on that episode of SmackDown. Their match got more than 10 minutes of action but The Celtic Warrior was clearly frustrated with The Bloodline's segment going overtime.

Sheamus voicing his frustrations with WWE recently

Sheamus had a lot of things to get off his chest about his recent WWE run during a couple of recent interviews. He was unhappy with the creative team after his match with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. He felt that they didn't do anything with his momentum after the five-star match.

The Celtic Warrior also thought that he could have been involved with Gunther after WrestleMania 39 when Drew McIntyre took time off to heal an injury. The Brawling Brutes recently feuded with Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly.

In his interview with Alex McCarthy and Luke Power of MailOnline, Sheamus took it further by being critical of Roman Reigns. He also threatened WWE that there's "going to be a war" if he's not on the rumored WrestleMania card in London.

