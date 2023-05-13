Top WWE Superstar confirms his story with The Bloodline is over

Sami Zayn has confirmed that his story with The Bloodline is more or less over at this point in time.

Zayn was part of The Bloodline as an honorary member for around eight months. It was one of the most compelling stories WWE has done in recent memory. It didn't culminate with Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Montreal at Elimination Chamber.

However, Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Usos at WrestleMania 39. He told Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes that his story with The Bloodline is over.

"It was a blast," Zayn said. "Sometimes the hidden laughter or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle. Perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special. So it would be very hard to recreate, but it's done, more or less, and I'm glad I got to do it. And there's not much more to say than that, other than I hope everybody enjoyed it and remembers it fondly." (h/t Fightful)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were picked by RAW in the WWE Draft. That meant they won't be on the same show as Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, who are all on SmackDown.

The Bloodline defeats Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle at Backlash

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle fought The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match at Backlash. It was the final chapter of their overall storyline since the results of the WWE Draft were effective following the Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

The Bloodline took control of the match before Zayn, Owens and Riddle mounted a furious comeback. There was even some miscommunication between Solo and Jey that might have cost them the match. However, Solo was able to hit the Samoan Spike on Riddle for the victory.

While the story between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is over, it seems like there will be more to tell between The Usos and their brother Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns will also likely have a new challenger for the next Premium Live Event, Night of Champions, in Saudi Arabia.

