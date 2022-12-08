Top WWE Superstar fires shots at AEW’s Kenny Omega

Quite a few WWE Superstars have been talking about Kenny Omega as of late on social media.

Right now, one of the friendliest and funniest rivalries in professional wrestling is between Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods. But it's not about their work inside the squared circle, but about their work in the virtual world of video games instead.

Three years ago at PAX Unplugged, New Day member Xavier Woods took to the stage and cut a promo at All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega over the Tekken video game franchise. Woods claimed that Omega's game was Street Fighter, not Tekken.

A member of the WWE Universe recently brought the video back up and commented that Omega has yet to reply to Woods' comments. The host of UpUpDownDown replied with a hilarious statement on the matter. Tweeting out:

"When you come at the king, you best not miss....," Xavier Woods said in a tweet.

Sami Zayn responds to Kenny Omega's praise of The Usos

While many fans want to make everything one wrestling company against the other, The Best Bout Machine has gone out of his way this week to praise a variety of WWE Superstars on social media.

Not only did Omega predict that Seth "Freakin" Rollins would be a future WWE Hall of Famer, but he also congratulated The Usos on placing number one in the PWI Top 100 Tag Teams. Tweeting out:

"Well earned! I'm sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn ! Congrats!" Omega said in a tweet.

Sami Zayn later confirmed a pizza party for The Bloodline. Tweeting back to Omega:

"Right you are, my dawg," Sami Zayn tweeted in response.

What do you make of Xavier Woods' comments? Would you like to see a future WWE x AEW showdown in the world of Tekken between Woods and Omega? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

