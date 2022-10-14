"I hope he never loses"- Top WWE Superstar wishes Roman Reigns "just walks away"

Roman Reigns seems to have earned a big fan in fellow WWE Superstar Bron Breakker.

It has been about six months since Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently made an appearance on The Masked Man Show. He revealed what NXT Champion Bron Breakker told him about Roman Reigns.

"Breakker tells me, ‘I hope he (Roman Reigns) never loses. I hope that when that belt is off of him, he just walks away from it, like, I don’t need to be the champ no more, there you go, because his character is so over. I don’t want to see that character lose.’ This is a guy who’s going to challenge for that belt at some point. It’s crazy. It tells you what Roman Reigns has become,” said Cormier. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

There's a belief that Bron Breakker will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Bron Breakker has won the NXT Championship on two occasions and possesses incredible in-ring skills and is rapidly improving on the mic as well.

Breakker's success in such a short time frame has led many fans to believe that he could be the one to take Roman Reigns down, somewhere down the line.

Tommaso Ciampa noticed fan speculation about Bron Breakker and Reigns last year and reminded them that he is still fairly new to the business.

"Like, I think the quote I used is “he was going to drown in an ocean of inexperience, and it’s not even about being prepared for the moment and you know, he can’t be prepared for the moment. So hopefully he’s just able to take all the highs as well as he can take the lows because he hasn’t quite hit that point yet." [H/T Give Me Sport]

The Tribal Chief is hands down the most dominant superstar of the modern era. He has beaten the very best that WWE has put in front of him over the past two years. It remains to be seen who will be the one to put Reigns down.

