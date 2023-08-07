Top WWE Superstar not interested in working the same schedule as Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working on a reduced schedule since May 2022. While it's a lucrative proposition for some, a top star is not interested in having a similar schedule to the Tribal Chief.

Reigns signed a new contract last year that allowed him to work fewer dates, including house shows, television, and premium live events. Some criticized his new schedule, while others thought that it was well-deserved for the father of five.

In a recent appearance on the Stay Busy podcast with Armon Sandler, Drew McIntyre was asked if he was looking to work on a reduced schedule. McIntyre is open to the idea but would only do it if it was absolutely necessary.

"It's possible," McIntyre said. "The only way I would do that is if it was physically necessary. Right now, even though I might not be on every Raw or every live event, I'm busier than I've ever been with other stuff that is going on. Since I've come back, I've hit the ground running and been all over the place."

The Scottish Warrior further explained that when an opportunity presents itself, one has to take it.

"I know, in entertainment and this industry, you have to strike when the iron is hot and when opportunities are there. There are going to be peaks and valleys. How you deal with valleys is what defines you." (h/t Fightful)

Drew McIntyre took a three-month hiatus after WrestleMania 39. He returned at Money in the Bank in London to confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther after his match against Matt Riddle.

Drew McIntyre unsuccessful against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in Detroit. However, McIntyre fell short after miscalculating his strategy toward the end of the match.

Gunther capitalized on McIntyre's mistake to continue his reign as Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General is less than a month away from breaking Honky Tonk Man's WWE record for longest reign as Intercontinental Champion.

WWE's next premium live event will be Payback on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After taking Gunther to his limit at SummerSlam, McIntyre might get one final shot at dethroning The Ring General.

Who do you think will end Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here