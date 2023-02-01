While speaking with Nick Hausman, current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins made a hilarious comment about Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins is no stranger to The Beast Incarnate. The two superstars were involved in a heated feud over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back in 2015. The Architect cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. When all was said and done, Rollins was surprisingly the one who was left with the title on his shoulder.

During an interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc, Rollins recently opened up about his 'cowboy' look. Here's what he said:

"This is the 'Dripping Cowboy' baby! C'mon man! Look at me, I look great! I got the hair out, I got the chest hair out. I got the denim, I got the belt buckle, I got the boots, I got me a hat, I feel good man! Naw, I got into Brock Lesnar's closet and took everything out of there. That's why I look the way I do!" [00:15-00:33]

Rollins then continued joking about Brock Lesnar:

"Lived to tell the tale! I snuck in there overnight, I saw some things and then got out of there before he woke up in the morning. He's like a sleeping bear, you know." [00:35-00:43]

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have fought quite a few times in the past

So far, Lesnar and Rollins have met four times in singles competition, with the score being a tie at 2-2. The last time the two veterans collided in a singles match was way back in 2019, at WWE SummerSlam. The contest saw Rollins cleanly pinning The Beast Incarnate to win the Universal Championship.

Lesnar entered this year's Royal Rumble match and was quickly thrown out by Bobby Lashley. The Beast ended up throwing three superstars out of the match before being eliminated. Rollins, on the other hand, had a strong showing and lasted almost 40 minutes before being eliminated by Logan Paul.

What are your thoughts on Rollins joking about stealing Lesnar's stuff while he was asleep? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WrestlingInc and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Rollins' quotes!

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes