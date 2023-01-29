Top WWE Superstar has one-word message following massive win at Royal Rumble

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event kicked off the road to WWE WrestleMania 39 on a high-note. Despite both the Rumble winners being predictable for most of us, that does not take away from the fact that both victors deserved it and moreover, it made sense from both a short and long-term booking standpoint.

The de facto matriarch of The Judgment Day walked out of the January extravaganza this year with debatably her biggest win to date. Rhea Ripley looked like a star in the process of eliminating both former world champions Asuka and Liv Morgan en route to victory.

The Eradicator has now punched her ticket to The Grandest Stage and has a one-word message for fans which seems to be catching on:

Rhea also made Rumble history by becoming the first woman to enter the annual Battle Royal at #1 and ultimately win the bout. Alongside Shawn Michaels (1995), the late Chris Benoit (2004) and Edge (2021), Rhea Ripley is now on the elite list of the few wrestlers who have achieved this incredible feat.

Who will Rhea Ripley face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The inaugural NXT UK, former NXT and RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley could go either way at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Her history with the SmackDown Women's Champion dates back to 2020, when Charlotte Flair last eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the Rumble match, and subsequently went on to defeat The Eradicator on The Grandest Stage later that year. She may want to exact revenge on The Queen and in turn win the blue brand's top belt for the first time in her career.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair has singled out Ripley as The EST's choice for a Mania opponent. However, there is a roadblock for the 2023 Women's Rumble winner ahead of The Granddaddy of Them All.

Beth Phoenix returned to WWE during the Men's Rumble match to assist her husband Edge, who was being attacked by The Judgment Day post the latter's elimination. Ripley ate a spear from Beth during the commotion.

