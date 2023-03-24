Top WWE Superstar reacts to Mercedes Moné's upcoming title match with two-word message

Mercedes Moné will be in action at the upcoming NJPW Sakura Genesis show. Ahead of her upcoming title defense, she received a message from Bayley via a recent tweet.

Bayley and Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Banks eventually walked out of the company, alongside her then-tag team partner, Naomi.

Moné will defend the IWGP Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match featuring Hazuki and AZM. Bayley reacted to the match announcement with a two-word message.

"So proud," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Moné made her debut for NJPW x STARDOM back at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she interrupted KAIRI after her successful title defense against Tam Nakano.

She then challenged her former WWE colleague to a match at Battle in the Valley in the US. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view, Moné defeated the Japanese star to become the new IWGP Women’s Champion.

Mercedes Moné spoke about possibly competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Following the show's success last year, AEW and NJPW have decided to bring back the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Speaking during a recent Q&A session at the "Planet Comicon" expo in Kansas City, Mercedes Moné discussed the possibility of her competing at this year's Forbidden Door show. She said:

“Ooh, when is it (AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door)? Is it June? June or July? Okay. What day? I don’t know when the show is. Anybody know the date? I don’t know, we gotta see then. June’s so far. I think I could be open, July might be open but, gotta get that phone call. Gotta get that phone call from unc.”

Moné has competed in just one match since leaving WWE back at Battle in the Valley. She will aim to extend her winning run to 2-0 at Sakura Genesis.

