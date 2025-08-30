Top WWE Superstar replaces Rey Mysterio [WATCH]

A top WWE Superstar recently replaced Rey Mysterio. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been out of in-ring action since before WrestleMania 41 due to a groin injury. He was expected to be a part of a big event last weekend, but had to be replaced.
Last week, NASCAR announced that The Master of the 619 will serve as the Grand Marshal at Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race. However, in an update, it was confirmed that Mysterio was replaced by Kevin Owens.
Owens showed up and had the honor of giving the most famous command in motorsports: “Drivers, start your engines!” at Daytona. WWE has now shared a video from KO's time at the speedway.
By the looks of it, Owens enjoyed his time as Grand Marshal, as he called the experience "incredible."
The Prize Fighter also didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig at WWE rival Cody Rhodes. He said that the bus he arrived in was better than Cody's bus. He also compared the atmosphere of Daytona Speedway to that of WrestleMania and SummerSlam.
At the end of the video, Owens said he would try to come back to the event next year.
Rey Mysterio missed out on WrestleMania 41 match due to injury
Rey Mysterio was slated to compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Underdog was booked to take on Chad Gable's El Grande Americano persona at The Show of Shows.
But his groin injury resulted in him missing out on the match, and he was replaced by Rey Fenix. Since then, Mysterio has been making sporadic appearances for WWE as he continues to recover.
He kick-started the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event a few months ago and recently appeared on AAA's TripleMania XXXIII under the WWE banner for an in-ring segment.
Right now, a return date to in-ring action for Rey Mysterio remains unclear.
