Top WWE Superstar replaces Rey Mysterio [WATCH]

A top WWE Superstar recently replaced Rey Mysterio. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been out of in-ring action since before WrestleMania 41 due to a groin injury. He was expected to be a part of a big event last weekend, but had to be replaced.

Ad

Last week, NASCAR announced that The Master of the 619 will serve as the Grand Marshal at Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race. However, in an update, it was confirmed that Mysterio was replaced by Kevin Owens.

Owens showed up and had the honor of giving the most famous command in motorsports: “Drivers, start your engines!” at Daytona. WWE has now shared a video from KO's time at the speedway.

Watch the video below:

Ad

Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

By the looks of it, Owens enjoyed his time as Grand Marshal, as he called the experience "incredible."

The Prize Fighter also didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig at WWE rival Cody Rhodes. He said that the bus he arrived in was better than Cody's bus. He also compared the atmosphere of Daytona Speedway to that of WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

At the end of the video, Owens said he would try to come back to the event next year.

Ad

Rey Mysterio missed out on WrestleMania 41 match due to injury

Rey Mysterio was slated to compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Underdog was booked to take on Chad Gable's El Grande Americano persona at The Show of Shows.

But his groin injury resulted in him missing out on the match, and he was replaced by Rey Fenix. Since then, Mysterio has been making sporadic appearances for WWE as he continues to recover.

Ad

He kick-started the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event a few months ago and recently appeared on AAA's TripleMania XXXIII under the WWE banner for an in-ring segment.

Right now, a return date to in-ring action for Rey Mysterio remains unclear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!