Top WWE Superstar to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time in seven years

Madison Square Garden is a venue WWE considers home. There have been several big events hosted there, including WrestleMania XX and the 2008 Royal Rumble. Last year, the company held an event ahead of the Show of Shows at MSG, which was main-evented by Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory.

Similarly, a SuperShow will be hosted at the Garden on March 12 this year, ahead of WrestleMania 39.

While several top stars have already been advertised for the show, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner was left out of the list of names announced. Cody Rhodes confirmed earlier today that he will be wrestling at the house show in New York City. He penned a caption that read:

"Happy to chat with @Rosenbergradio this morning & share that I'll be appearing at @TheGarden for the first time in 7 years! @WWE MARCH 12."

According to CageMatch.net, Rhodes last wrestled at the venue in December 2015 at a post-Christmas live event, where he lost to Titus O’Neil as Stardust.

Cody expected to put over Roman Reigns' challenger tonight on WWE RAW

The American Nightmare is scheduled to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, who was believed to be Roman Reigns. However, Sami Zayn will challenge The Tribal Chief first at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

According to recent reports, the WrestleMania challenger will be putting over Sami ahead of the show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

"Cody is expected to put over Sami tomorrow in a big way. No information how but part of early raw plans," reported Xero News.

Monday Night RAW tonight will be the go-home edition, featuring a plethora of talents who are scheduled to compete on February 18 at the Bell Centre.

Among the many prominent names, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are also scheduled to appear for a contract signing segment. It remains to be seen whether the behemoths will face each other at the premium live event this Saturday.

Nevertheless, there is enough reason to be excited for tonight's episode of the WWE's flagship show.

