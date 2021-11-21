"I want a WrestleMania match with Cesaro" - Top WWE Superstar reveals his biggest desire in wrestling (Exclusive)

Cesaro is one of the most respected names in the WWE and the entire wrestling business. It would be hard to find a single wrestler who wouldn't want to work a match with the Swiss maestro.

Xavier Woods spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's SP3 before Survivor Series and revealed that he too wants to wrestle Cesaro but hopes it happens at the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania.

Woods has already accomplished two of his life-long wrestling goals, and he was asked if there is still anything that he aspires to do in the WWE. WWE's King of the Ring said that he envisioned having a 'gritty' WrestleMania showdown with Cesaro and stated that it was the next objective on his wish list:

"(Takes a deep breath) So, I haven't put this one into existence yet, but it's something that I really want, and I want it really bad. I want a WrestleMania match with Cesaro. Like, I want us to fight, not to the death, but tooth and nail, something nasty and gritty at a WrestleMania. That, to me, is my; I'd poop my pants if that happened. Hopefully not during the match, at least. Well, I don't want to poop my pants at all. Backtrack that! I would love that. That, to me, would be my next thing to get," revealed Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods is always looking for championship opportunities in WWE

Xavier Woods also explained why he didn't mention titles when questioned about his aspirations in the WWE.

The New Day Member would love to win every title in the company and said that the desire to be a champion at all times was part of being a WWE Superstar. Woods would love to face the likes of Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura to add to his 11 title wins; however, the match against Cesaro is what he fancies the most:

"It's weird to say titles," Woods continued, "Like, I want all the titles at all times, like if I had felt like, here is a title match with Roman. Of course, that is what I want. The match with Shinsuke; that is what I want. But to have a match with Shinsuke, then I'd have to bring back the white leather, and there's a whole thing with that. But yeah, having a match with Cesaro at WrestleMania with some meaning behind it would be my magic wand, 'what would you do if you could' (thing)," revealed Woods.

