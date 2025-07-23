Top WWE Superstar says CM Punk isn't the "Best in the World" because of this one reason

CM Punk will face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The reigning champion believes Punk isn't the &quot;Best in the World.&quot;Punk became the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning a Gauntlet Match on RAW. He defeated Bron Breakker, who previously outlasted Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.On Instagram, Gunther shared a photo of his confrontation with Punk from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He made a strong claim about his SummerSlam opponent, who he thinks isn't the &quot;Best in the World,&quot; as he doesn't hold the World Heavyweight Championship.&quot;The best in the world is the man who holds the World Heavyweight Championship,&quot; Gunther wrote.Check out Gunther's Instagram post: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo thinks that WWE shouldn't put the World Heavyweight Championship on CM PunkVince Russo is against the idea of CM Punk winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He believes that Punk winning the title wouldn't help in elevating other superstars in the company.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that the WWE Universe will sing along to Punk whether he has the title or not. He said:&quot;I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince returning to WWE in 2023, Punk hasn't won a championship. He unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the recently concluded Night of Champions Premium Live Event.Meanwhile, Gunther, on the other hand, won the title by dethroning Jey Uso to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He ended Jey's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion and defended the title successfully against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.