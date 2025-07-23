  • home icon
Top WWE Superstar says CM Punk isn't the "Best in the World" because of this one reason

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 23, 2025 11:27 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
CM Punk (Image Credit: WWE.com)

CM Punk will face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The reigning champion believes Punk isn't the "Best in the World."

Punk became the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning a Gauntlet Match on RAW. He defeated Bron Breakker, who previously outlasted Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

On Instagram, Gunther shared a photo of his confrontation with Punk from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He made a strong claim about his SummerSlam opponent, who he thinks isn't the "Best in the World," as he doesn't hold the World Heavyweight Championship.

"The best in the world is the man who holds the World Heavyweight Championship," Gunther wrote.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post:

Vince Russo thinks that WWE shouldn't put the World Heavyweight Championship on CM Punk

Vince Russo is against the idea of CM Punk winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He believes that Punk winning the title wouldn't help in elevating other superstars in the company.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that the WWE Universe will sing along to Punk whether he has the title or not. He said:

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man."
Since returning to WWE in 2023, Punk hasn't won a championship. He unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the recently concluded Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Gunther, on the other hand, won the title by dethroning Jey Uso to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He ended Jey's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion and defended the title successfully against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
