Top WWE Superstar says Dominik Mysterio was "disrespectful" to her (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke about her match with Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions 2023 and how Dominik Mysterio distracted her during the bout.

While none had expected Ripley to lose her SmackDown Women's Championship to Natalya at the Saudi Arabia show, the manner in which the match went down stunned the fans. The 41-year-old lost in just over a minute after Dominik Mysterio distracted her, allowing The Eradicator to turn the tide in her favor.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya mentioned that Dominik was "disrespectful" and "rude" to her during the contest. The RAW Superstar added that The Judgment Day member engaged in trash talk to distract her. She also blamed herself for the loss, saying she shouldn't have paid much heed to Dominik.

"Dom was disrespectful to me, but not in the same way he was disrespectful to his dad. But he was just saying things that were rude. Like, you're not on Mami's level, you suck, and you don't belong here; you've only gotten here because of your family. Those were some of the things he was saying to me. So I just turned around and took my eyes off Rhea, and that's why I'm so upset because I did not stay focused, and I let something special slip through my fingers," said Natalya. [5:26 - 5:54]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks Dominik Mysterio could lose to Cody Rhodes at MITB

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell predicted the outcome of Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes' match at Money in the Bank 2023. Mantell thinks while The American Nightmare would win, WWE could put heat on The Judgment Day by having them unleash a post-match attack.

"I think Cody wins. That's what I think. If they want heat, they can easily get it after the match. Ripley could slap his face or something. They can do a multitude of things after the match, and I think Dominik losing wouldn't hurt him at all. And I think you'll see an old-time match and they'll play off the crowd and have a bit of a great match. I think the crowd will be electric in the match."

The London crowd is expected to be firmly on Cody Rhodes' side as Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despicable heels in WWE today.

