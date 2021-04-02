"I miss Brock"- Top WWE Superstar shares throwback video of win over Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins misses former WWE veteran Brock Lesnar, according to the SmackDown Superstar's latest Instagram story.

Rollins has posted an interesting story on his official Instagram handle. The story features a clip from Rollins' Universal title match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The clip highlights the final moments of the match in which Rollins hit a trifecta of Curb Stomps on The Beast and pinned him to become the new Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar had a heated feud back in 2019

Seth Rollins hits a Curb Stomp on Brock Lesnar (Credit: WWE)

Seth Rollins was one of the most over WWE Superstars in the company back in 2018. The ovation he received on the RAW after WrestleMania 34 is still remembered to this day by fans.

Rollins was finally given a shot at the main event when he won the 2019 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Braun Strowman.

The Messiah kicked off a feud with Brock Lesnar right away and was hell-bent on winning the Universal title at WrestleMania 35.

To fans' astonishment, the match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar opened WrestleMania. Rollins hit a low blow on Lesnar and proceeded to execute three straight Curb Stomps on him.

The aftermath of the match was an interesting one. Brock Lesnar went on to win the 2019 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match and successfully cashed the briefcase in on Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins met again in the main event of SummerSlam 2019 with the Universal title on the line. Rollins succeeded in defeating Lesnar that night, ending their epic feud.

Brock Lesnar later moved to SmackDown and squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE title.