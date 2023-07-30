Top WWE Superstar says Rhea Ripley is his favorite snack

Rhea Ripley is one of the most must-see WWE Superstars at the moment. For a lot of fans, she’s the highlight of the show and the Women's World Champion rarely disappoints whenever she’s on screen. For Dominik Mysterio, the Australian is her favorite snack.

The on-screen pairing of Dirty Dom with Mami was a turning point in the duo's career. While Ripley was already a prominent member of the women's division, she has really come into her own since aligning with Dominik. As for the second-generation star, he is now one of the biggest heels in the company and it would have never been possible without The Eradicator.

The pair has done an excellent job at maintaining kayfabe almost all the time and the same was on display during a recent Q&A session on UP NXT, a Snapchat show, when Dominik Mysterio was asked about his favorite snack. The NXT North American Champion provided a one-word response of "Rhea."

Rhea Ripley is expected to accompany Dominik Mysterio at WWE NXT: The Great American Bash

Dominik Mysterio has really hit his stride ever since turning heel and joining the ranks of The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old recently won his first singles title in WWE, defeating Wes Lee to capture the NXT North American Championship.

While he may not come across as a fighting champion, Dirty Dom has been a busy man ever since winning the title. He has already defended his title on both RAW and SmackDown defeating Sami Zayn and Butch respectively, with Rhea Ripley playing a huge role both times.

The Judgment Day star will once again put his title on the line in a triple-threat match at NXT: Great American Bash. Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali will be his opponents. Mami is also expected to accompany her Dirty Dom to one of the biggest matches of his career.

Rhea Ripley has also been a regular on WWE's third brand in the last few weeks. She also defended her Women's World Championship against Lyra Valkyria on NXT.

