"Dom getting two" – WWE Universe goes wild over 26-year-old female star potentially joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the hottest acts in WWE right now. Each and every member has seen their stock rise in the company since the stable’s inception and fans would like to see another star in Lyra Valkyria benefit the same.

Lyra Valkyria was a part of NXT UK for a couple of years before transitioning over to the States. She quickly established herself on WWE's third brand and reached the finals of the tournament for the vacated NXT Women's Championship, which was won by Tiffany Stratton.

The 26-year-old caught the attention of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, who seemingly wanted to recruit her to The Judgment Day. However, Lyra instead challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. While she was unable to win the title, she definitely earned the respect of Mami, who told her to take down Jacy Jayne.

Rhea's actions after the match clearly indicated that she is still open to adding Valkyria to her faction. WWE Fans on Twitter are also not opposed to the idea:

Graham Brooker @G_Bomb82 @reigns_era Rhea doesn’t often show respect in Kayfabe so it’s definitely an interesting angle and I for one would welcome it.

SeriousNas @SeriousNas03 @reigns_era That would be neat to see

JohnKelly @J0hNkelli @reigns_era Her gimmick fit perfectly for the group

WWE Superstar recently sent a message to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Lyra Valkyria

Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating superstars on the WWE roster. The Women's World Champion has been absolutely dominant in her current title reign and has not been pinned in over a year.

However, it seems like Jacy Jayne is not terrified of Mami as she recently sent a warning message to Rhea and her potential Judgment Day recruit Lyra Valkyria:

So, I've been doing a little thinking. It's been about three weeks since I graced you with my presence. And you know, I am just sick and tired of sitting around and waiting for an opportunity. So, I'm gonna put faith in my own hands and make my own opportunity. I'm gonna show up this Sunday in Austin, Texas, at The Great American Bash and I'm gonna raise hell. I'm gonna do whatever the hell I wanna do, whenever the hell I wanna do it," she said.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion added:

"So, if I were Lyra Valkyria or 'Mami' Rhea Ripley [mocks Ripley] or anyone else in the women's division for that matter, I would be sleeping with one eye open. I would have eyes in the back of my head. Because everybody knows that Jacy Jayne always gets the last laugh. See you soon [blows kiss]."

Rhea Ripley has been a mainstay on NXT programming over the last few weeks and is expected to be present on the brand at the Great American Bash in Dominik Mysterio's corner.