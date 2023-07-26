Rhea Ripley dominates 26-year-old WWE star; sets a 'test' for potential new Judgment Day member

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley put a potential Judgment Day member in her place on the latest edition of WWE NXT.

The 26-year-old Lyra Valkyria caught Mami's attention when she called the NXT star a "bad*s." Lyra was then challenged by Ripley to prove herself. However, on this week's episode of RAW, Valkyria turned down the champion's offer, stating she did not want to prove anything to The Judgment Day member and instead challenged her to a match.

Tonight on NXT, the two women wrestled with everything they had in their arsenal. In the contest's closing moments, Lyra Valkyria dizzied The Eradicator with an Enzuiguiri and a series of kicks.

Ripley then countered Lyra only to miss a clothesline but then landed a kick when Lyra attempted a move off the middle ropes. The women's champion then delivered her Riptide for the win.

After the match, Rhea Ripley pulled the 26-year-old up by her chin and told her to "Beat up Jacy Jayne" and to "prove her wrong" before leaving the ring as Lyra Valkyria seemingly nodded. She also looked fired up.

Ripley hyped Lyra to take out Jacy Jayne.

Check out the video here.

Mami's message hinted that she was still interested in possibly having the WWE NXT star in The Judgment Day faction. Only time will tell if Valkyria will join the heel faction on the main roster.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria on NXT tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

