Plans for new addition to Judgment Day potentially failed; 26-year-old challenges Rhea Ripley on WWE show

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had put her faith in WWE Superstar and teased her as a potentially new addition to The Judgment Day. The star being discussed here is Lyra Valkyria from the development brand NXT.

Last week on NXT, Dominik Mysterio and Mami had their eyes on Lyra, who could have been another member of their heel faction. The Eradicator demanded the 26-year-old star to prove herself that she was a "bada**" superstar on the development brand.

At first, the rookie star accepted and was set to prove Rhea Ripley her allegiance, but now it seems that her plans to have Lyra Valkyria on her side may have gone south because of what happened during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After The Nightmare brutally assaulted Liv Morgan, she spoke on WWE's Digital Exclusive with Byron Saxton. Her interview was abruptly cut short when Lyra walked in and stated she did not want to prove anything to the Judgment Day member.

Instead, the 26-year-old wished for a first-hand one-on-one match experience against Rhea Ripley on the upcoming episode of NXT.

The Women's World Champion accepted Valkyria's challenge, and WWE made the bout between the two official.

