Top WWE Superstar says Tiffany Stratton is lying for her recent comments; agrees with current champion

Tiffany Stratton has been accused of lying by WWE Superstars Naomi and Bayley. During a recent interview, the reigning Women's Champion broke character to praise her on-screen rivals.

Stratton, Naomi, and Bayley have shared the ring on several occasions. Bayley successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against both superstars at the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

On X, Naomi reacted to Stratton breaking character, claiming the Women's Champion was lying. Bayley agreed with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion while replying to her tweet.

"Same. She’s Tiffy trippin," wrote Bayley.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out Bayley's post:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Stratton won the Women's Championship in January 2025 by defeating Nia Jax. She defeated Bayley to mark her first successful title defense.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, the reigning champion was featured in a segment with Jax and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

Tiffany Stratton claimed that Nia Jax, Bayley, and Naomi have helped her behind the scenes

Tiffany Stratton broke character to praise three of her on-screen rivals. The 25-year-old stated that Nia Jax, Naomi, and Bayley have helped her the most behind the scenes.

Speaking to Toronto Sun, the WWE Women's Champion said her former ally, Jax, helped her throughout the past year. She said:

"I know we're not on the best terms, but Nia Jax, obviously. She has a lot to do with my progress and just me being comfortable, and she was my travel buddy. Unfortunately, not anymore because I took the title. Obviously, Bayley. She's been a huge help and Naomi. Those are probably like my three main girls that help me backstage and stuff like that. I owe a lot to Nia Jax because she really helped me the past year."

Stratton's WrestleMania 41 opponent hasn't been confirmed. On SmackDown, she demanded Charlotte Flair pick her over Rhea Ripley or Giulia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback