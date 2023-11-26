Top WWE Superstar says he warned fans about CM Punk's return at Survivor Series

The closing moments of the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event saw CM Punk make a historic return to WWE. Taking to social media, Grayson Waller recently reacted to Punk's return.

In the lead-up to the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, Waller and Punk had a brief exchange on Instagram. The Australian star quoted "best in the world" in his post, which caught the attention of the latter.

Taking to Twitter, Waller claimed that he had already warned the fans about Punk's comeback.

"I was trying to tell all you idiots he was coming back!" Waller shared.

Earlier this year, Punk departed from AEW after competing in his final match for the promotion at All In. He defeated Samoa Joe to retain the "Real" World Championship.

Following yet another backstage controversy, this time with Jack Perry, Punk was let go by Tony Khan's promotion. He had signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2021 and even won the AEW World Championship.

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 marked Punk's return to WWE for the first time since his departure from the promotion in 2014. What plans the company has in store for the Best in the World now remain to be seen.

